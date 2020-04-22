WWE News - The Rock sends heartfelt message to Triple H (Video)

The Rock and Triple H

The Rock has sent a special message to Triple H to celebrate the 14-time World Champion’s 25th anniversary in WWE.

Speaking on The Bump, Triple H recalled several memorable moments from his in-ring career, including his legendary rivalries with the likes of The Undertaker and The Rock.

The Bump host Kayla Braxton then surprised the NXT founder by introducing a video which contained a heartfelt message from one of his greatest opponents.

As you can see below, “The Great One” reminisced about the two men being legitimately competitive with each other throughout the late 1990s/early 2000s, while they also shared a healthy respect behind the scenes.

“I knew out of everybody in the locker room that there was a hunger in your eyes, and we were going to be competitors and we were going to compete and work our a**es off. That’s exactly what we did and that’s exactly why we gelled together and had incredible chemistry.”

Triple H’s SmackDown celebration

WWE has announced that the April 24 episode of SmackDown will feature a 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H.

“The Game” joined WWE in 1995 and he has gone on to become one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of the company, as well as the mastermind behind the NXT brand.