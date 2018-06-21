WWE News: 'The Samoan Ghost' is on his way to WWE

A new WWE Superstar has confirmed a three year deal, details on his character and who convinced him to come to the USA.

Daniel Vidot will be the Samoan Ghost in WWE

What's the story?

Former NRL player Daniel Vidot has revealed he will become the “Samoan Ghost” after confirming he’s signed a three-year deal with WWE. Vidot took to social media to confirm his new name - Ghost Vin Quade.

The 28 year old former Brisbane Broncos player completed the deal after a successful tryout last year, and has spoken of who gave him advice, some background on his character, and why he made the decision to come to the USA.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Vidot is a 28 year old former National Rugby League player set to debut in WWE after completing a successful tryout last year.

Vidot represented Samoa at international level and has previously played as a winger in the National Rugby League for the Canberra Raiders, St. George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos & Gold Coast Titans. He also played for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

The Samoan retired from rugby to pursue a wrestling career and has now signed with WWE.

Vidot retired from NRL in 2017

The heart of the matter

Speaking to The Courier-Mail, Vidot has confirmed why he signed with WWE, who he will become in WWE, and who convinced him to sign up.

“It was very left of field and that suits me. I’ve always liked to put on a show and I felt like I found a new passion.”

Vidot revealed his name in WWE will be Ghost Vin Quade, but he spoke to The Courier-Mail about the character.

“He’s kind of a Samoan ghost. I’m cheeky but I like to go into my corner and have my own space … so I think it’s going to be a very entertaining character.”

Vidot has a friend in WWE to help out with advice

Vidot called on Jimmy Uso for advice about pursuing a career in wrestling after it was decided that girlfriend Danielle Glanville, a singer and performer at Draculas Cabaret on the Gold Coast, was also faced with relocating to the US to pursue her singing career.

"Jimmy explained to me how hard it’s going to be, especially for my partner, being in this world. It was something I needed to know to be able to make this choice. It’s good to have someone by your side who understands the industry.”

Vidot and Glanville

What's next?

Vidot is signed to a three year developmental deal, so it may be a while before we see him in the ring - but he has a great look and the character is there, so who knows when he will make his presence felt.

