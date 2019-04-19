WWE News: The Shield's final opponents confirmed

The Shield

What's the story?

The Shield will team together for the last time this Sunday night on a televised special on the WWE Network, and WWE just confirmed their opponents.

In case you didn't know...

The members of The Shield have been together on RAW since the Superstar Shake-Up in 2018 but now, they will be split apart for the foreseeable future in a more permanent way. Seth Rollins will be on RAW while Roman Reigns recently moved over to the blue brand on last Tuesday's episode.

As for Dean Ambrose, reports surfaced after the Royal Rumble that he had refused to sign a new contract and was unhappy with how he had been portrayed. Cut to now, Ambrose is set to leave the WWE when his contract expires at the end of this month and this Sunday's match will probably be his last in WWE for now.

The heart of the matter

WWE have just confirmed The Shield's last opponents for Sunday night. The Hounds of Justice will face the familiar trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

WWE released an official statement which you can read below:

WATCH THE SHIELD'S FINAL CHAPTER THIS SUNDAY ON WWE NETWORK

In what will be the groundbreaking faction's FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield's Final Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network. Don't miss the legendary trio's final ride together in WWE.

The Shield will face the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship.

If you are not yet a subscriber, go to WWENetwork.com and start your one-month free trial today.

What's next?

We aren't sure what's next for Dean Ambrose. Some reports state that he will take a hiatus from WWE for a few months to recuperate while others suggest that he is parting ways with the company entirely.