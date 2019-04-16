WWE News: The Shield surprisingly reunite for the last time after WWE RAW

The Shield

What's the story?

The Shield reunited again after WWE RAW went off the air last night as Dean Ambrose came out to say farewell to the WWE fans in Canada.

In case you didn't know...

When last week's episode of WWE RAW went off the air in Brooklyn, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns invited Deam Ambrose to come out and say goodbye to the WWE fans who had travelled from all over the world for WrestleMania weekend.

Ambrose gave a heartfelt speech to the fans in Brooklyn, saying that even though the Barclays Center was special to him, it was the fans who made the building special because without the fans it was just brick and mortar. You can check out the video below:

The heart of the matter

The main event of RAW saw Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns team up with the newest face on RAW, AJ Styles, to take on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. After their win, Rollins and Reigns stayed in the ring for a dark segment where they invited their Shield brother Dean Ambrose to come out and address the fans in Canada.

With Dean seemingly set to leave WWE soon, he addressed the fans and thanked them for their support as well as every WWE fan in the Great White North. Ambrose put over the fans saying that their energy helped the Superstars put their bodies on the lines.

Ambrose finished off with "Merci beaucoup, Montreal", thanking the fans who came down to watch RAW. You can check out a short video below:

SR put over RR and said he wanted to bring somebody else, but that person didn’t want to. He told him he had no choice since his wife is Canadian. DA showed up, huge pop, said WWE comes to Canada so often cause of the crowd. He ended with « Merci beaucoup, Montreal » #AfterRaw pic.twitter.com/AF1ivh1YBW — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) April 16, 2019

What's next?

Dean Ambrose's WWE contract reportedly ends at the end of April but there is still some speculation that all this could be some sort of elaborate work.

Read this week's WWE RAW results here

