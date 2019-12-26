WWE News: The Street Profits reveal how they became a tag-team in NXT

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, The Street Profits

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, appeared on the December 12 episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast where they talked about a lot of topics. One of the topics was how Ford & Dawkins came together as a tag-team while they were in WWE NXT.

The Street Profits were drafted to RAW as a part of the 2019 WWE Draft. However, they had been appearing on backstage segments for the Red brand since July 1 even when they were the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins on how they were paired

Ford & Dawkins talked about a lot of things, especially how they came from different backgrounds. When asked about it, they also recounted their beginnings at NXT and their time in the WWE Performance Center.

Ford explained how the producers paired them up together because both of them wore Mocassin shoes to an acting class at the Performance Center.

I had worn my ring gear to what pretty much was the promo class and I was upset because I didn't have a suit on and eventually they took us upstairs to the acting class and I had on gym shorts and gym clothes and some Moccasins. So, I remember sitting up there and they were going like, 'Hey Dawkins, that is perfect fit for the both of you, he is wearing Moccasins too.' And Dawkins was like, 'Yeah, I see that.' (h/t: WrestlingInc.)

Ford added that they were signed to WWE soon after that and after they wrestled in some singles matches, the producers decided to pair the both of them together. According to the duo, since they knew each other, they agreed on the decision and since then have been working as a tag-team.