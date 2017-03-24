WWE News: The Undertaker attends a practice session organised by the Texas Longhorns

The Deadman uses his experience in the wrestling business to motivate young minds.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Mar 2017, 13:47 IST

The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever laced a pair of boots

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and Legend the Undertaker made it to a practice session organised by the Texas Longhorns at the behest of the coach Tom Herman. Undertaker motivated the Longhorns and spoke to them about the trials and tribulations that he faced in his life while making a living in the wrestling business.

The Undertaker told the athletes about his career in the WWE and how he was at the right place at the right time when he got a chance to step into the ring for the first time at the Sportatorium in Dallas, TX.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. A constant presence in the WWE since the early 90s, the Undertaker, has carved a niche for him in the annals of the wrestling industry.

A multiple time World Champion, Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion, Royal Rumble winner - there haven't been too many laurels that have eluded Taker during his illustrious career. Perhaps, the most impressive record in The Undertaker's resume was his Wrestlemania streak of 21-0 before it was broken by Brock Lesnar.

His WrestleMania record now stands at 23-1.

The heart of the matter

Undertaker told the gathering that they were some of the most special athletes in the country to have made it to the team, but reminded them that hard work separated the special from the great. The Deadman urged them to work hard even when nobody was watching them.

“Don't say 'I can't,' say, 'I will.' Man, I tell you what, I feel it. I feel it. I haven't felt it in a while, but you guys, this is a special group, man, and I'm honored to be in front of you talking.”

Undertaker revealed the difficulties that he had to face while he started out in the business. He said that he was thankful to Fritz Von Erich who was promoting WCCW at that time in Dallas, for giving him a start in the business. He mentioned that he looked like Fritz’s son David, who had died unexpectedly during a tour of Japan.

‘Taker also shed light on his career, likening his time in the WWE to the future of these young men at the Longhorn practice. He reminded them that they were in one of the finest universities with an excellent coaching staff. ‘Taker ended his speech with some praise for coach Herman and said that he was impressed by what he was seeing.

Undertaker live at practice. https://t.co/fQvyDDyJgx — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 23, 2017

What’s next?

The Undertaker has been confirmed for a match at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns. This match pits one of the most dominant competitors in the history of WWE against one of the most well-booked Superstars in recent memory.

Author's take

The Undertaker has been in the public eye for a while now. With a record like his in the WWE, it is no wonder that he is being asked to deliver motivational speeches. Undertaker is one of the most revered men in the WWE with a great deal of creative control over the booking of his character.

To see the Phenom educating the youth on work ethic and discipline is a sight to behold indeed.

