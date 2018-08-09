WWE News: The Undertaker breaks character, pays tribute to former WWE Champion

It was certainly heartening to see The Dead Man paying tribute

What's the story?

The Undertaker has surrendered his body, spirit and soul for our entertainment and pleasure, through this illustrious career. Even in semi-retirement, he is still heavily rooted in the business of sports entertainment.

Rey Mysterio recently posted a picture of The Undertaker paying tribute to him by breaking character and donning a 'Rey Mysterio' shirt. Mysterio expressed just how much respect he had for the Dead Man and his wife.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker returned from what seemed like retirement, after he was pinned by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, to compete against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. The Phenom made short work of Cena, announcing his return to sports entertainment in truly flamboyant style.

He went on to compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble against Rusev. The Undertaker stood victorious in that encounter as well. In fact, he looked in even better shape than he did last year.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker is known for hardly ever breaking character, except in very special circumstances, to pay tribute to a very special few. The fact that he chose to do so for Rey Mysterio pretty much proves how much admiration he has for the legendary luchador.

Of course, Mysterio seemed overwhelmed with this gesture and posted this picture on his Instagram account. His hashtag indicated how much he missed The Dead Man and his wife, Michelle McCool. One wonder if these two legends will collide once more, down the line someday.

What's next?

It was rumoured that The Undertaker would clash with John Cena at SummerSlam. However, that match has not come to pass and does seem unlikely. I'm sure there will be a lot many more matches featuring The Undertaker, in the immediate pipeline.

Is The Undertaker the greatest sports entertainer of all time? Let us know in the comments.

