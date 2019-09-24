WWE News: The Undertaker comments on making kids cry, his first impression of Kane

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 193 // 24 Sep 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker is one of WWE's most iconic Superstars

The Undertaker teamed with The Honky Tonk Man, Ted DiBiase and Greg Valentine to defeat Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Koko B.Ware and Jim Neidhart in his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990.

As “The Deadman” made his way to the ring, WWE’s cameras zoomed in on the terrified faces of fans in the crowd, while footage later showed children in tears during his matches.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘WWE Untold’, the man behind the character, Mark Calaway, opened up on how he brought out a dark side of his own personality in his WWE gimmick.

“Obviously when I first came in, I was this scary monster that everyone was terrified of. I remember vividly making my entrance and looking and seeing kids crying. I think everybody has a little bit of darkness in them anyway, and I think I tapped in on that and it kind of became cool to have that dark element to your personality.”

The Undertaker’s opinion of Kane

Glenn Jacobs became the Kane character in WWE in 1997 after previously working as various different personas, including Unabomb, Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

Kane made an instant impression at In Your House: Badd Blood in October 1997 when he interfered in the first Hell In A Cell match in WWE history to help Shawn Michaels defeat his storyline brother, The Undertaker.

Twenty-two years on from that match, ‘Taker said Kane is a “really nice human being” but both he and Vince McMahon felt that he needed to be more aggressive early on in his career if he wanted to succeed in the cut-throat wrestling industry.

“Here you have this guy. Vince told him, ‘If you want to be successful in this business, you have to have a little bit of a**hole in you’. What that meant was you have to be able to go out there and sometimes you have to do the right thing for yourself because it’s the right thing for the company.

“By the time that Kane came along, I think he had realised that and he knew that it was his last chance.”

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!