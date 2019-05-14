WWE News: The Undertaker confirmed to face Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 14 May 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker!

What's the story?

In the build-up to WWE's next big show in Saudi Arabia, a first-time ever match between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg has now been made official for the mega event.

In case you didn't know...

Following the announcement of WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia, former Universal Champion, Goldberg was also confirmed to make his return to Professional Wrestling, having last competed at WrestleMania 33.

Having lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar almost two years ago, this will be Goldberg's first appearance in the company, whereas, The Undertaker, similarly, also made a return on the night after WrestleMania 35 when he attacked Elias.

The heart of the matter

WWE has officially confirmed the first two matches for their upcoming Super Showdown (Yes, the very same name which they also used for their Australia show) show in Saudi Arabia and one of them being a first-time ever clash between two legends of the business, as The Undertaker and Goldberg are set to go one-on-one.

Goldberg, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, throughout the years has shared the ring with several legends of the business, however, this will be the very first time he stands across the ring with WWE's standard bearer, The Undertaker.

This will be Goldberg's very first Pro Wrestling match since WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and The Undertaker also hasn't competed in a while, given his last match took place on the 2nd of November at the last Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.

What's next?

WWE will host their next Saudi Arabia show, Super Showdown, on Friday the 7th of June at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. So far, only a few matches have been confirmed on the show, however, WWE themselves have confirmed on their website that WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, and the likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman will also feature on the card as well.