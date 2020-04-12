WWE News - The Undertaker had a different name in mind for the Boneyard match

The Boneyard match could have been called something different

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the cinematic match at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles' headstone

The Undertaker has admitted that he would have preferred to call his WWE WrestleMania 36 encounter with AJ Styles a Buried Alive match instead of a Boneyard match.

WWE originally planned to hold WrestleMania 36 in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but social distancing regulations forced the company to tape matches without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

As a result, plans for The Undertaker vs. Styles changed and the match ended up taking place in a makeshift graveyard (aka a Boneyard) instead of an empty arena.

The Undertaker said in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel that he liked the sound of a Buried Alive match, but WWE decided to have Styles challenge him to a Boneyard match.

“If it would’ve been me, if I made the match, I would’ve said, ‘Okay, this is a Buried Alive match.’ AJ Styles doesn’t know anything about Buried Alive matches. He called it a Boneyard match, so he’s the one that made the match. Now it’s a Boneyard match!”

The Undertaker and Buried Alive matches

From 1996 to 2010, The Undertaker competed in five Buried Alive matches on WWE television.

During that time, he defeated Mankind in the first Buried Alive match at In Your House 11: Buried Alive, while he teamed with The Big Show to defeat The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection in the same match type on a 1999 episode of SmackDown.

The WWE legend also suffered Buried Alive losses against Steve Austin (In Your House 26: Rock Bottom), Vince McMahon (Survivor Series 2003) and Kane (Bragging Rights 2010).