×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: The Undertaker makes a rare non-WWE appearance (video)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.08K   //    04 Jan 2019, 09:34 IST

The Undertaker was part of an incredible documentary
The Undertaker was part of an incredible documentary

What's the story?

Until recently, it was rare indeed to see The Undertaker out of character. In recent times, he has been a lot more lax about breaking character, even doing full-length shoot interviews.

More recently, he was part of a documentary from Onnit stories, that chronicles the journey of two independent wrestlers, who're chasing the WWE dream. I'd like to thank WrestleZone for the heads-up.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker has been Vince McMahon's most loyal soldier, right since the early 90s. While he seemingly retired from the ring in the year 2017, he made quite a few appearances all through 2018.

After beating John Cena at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker faced Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a winning effort. He would then take on Triple H in Melbourne, prompting the return of the Brothers of Destruction and DX at Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel match also involved the return of Shawn Michaels to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Both Aaron Solow and Ricky Starks, the two men upon whom the documentary is based have been involved in WWE in the past. Most recently the two men teamed up to face The Revival in January of 2018. Aaron Solow is married to Bayley. Here is the documentary that you need to see.

The Undertaker tells road stories and also gives advice to the two aspiring professional wrestlers in the video. He shows up at the 6-minute mark, out of character, and is shown to be friendly and cordial. It's great to see him pass on his knowledge and wisdom to future generations.

What's next?

Will The Undertaker be part of WrestleMania 35 at all? He's always booked for an appearance on the show, so I don't see why not. Sound off and let me know whom he could potentially face at the show of shows.

What's your favorite Undertaker memory? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Bayley
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: The Undertaker to make rare convention...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose makes a rare appearance in public...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Undertaker opens up about how Vince McMahon...
RELATED STORY
5 Great WWE Raw matches you should watch again
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most unexpected WWE moments of 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens makes a surprising appearance change
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE superstar reveals what The...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 20 Greatest WWE Matches of all Time
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest reasons why John Cena is returning to WWE
RELATED STORY
7 Times WWE Tugged On Fan's Emotions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us