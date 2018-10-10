WWE News: The Undertaker opens up about how Vince McMahon first signed him to WWE

Phillipa Marie
10 Oct 2018

Undertaker was signed to WWE by Vince McMahon

What's the story?

The Undertaker has been part of WWE for almost three decades and he recently took part in a rare out of character interview where he was able to reveal the details surrounding his WWE signing.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer, he made his debut back at Survivor Series in 1990 and has the longest undefeated streak in WWE history at WrestleMania. Undertaker is one of the biggest legends that the company has ever created and over the past few months, it has felt as though he is looking to retire from the only business that he has ever known, but he doesn't seem to know how to.

The former World Champion is one of the most recognizable faces in the company, but the only reason for this is because Vince McMahon wanted to sign him all those years ago and he has since made him the star that he is today.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker recently caught up with Fellowship Church's Senior Pastor Ed Young in a rare out of character interview where he was able to talk about the details surrounding his WWE debut almost three decades ago.

"I got the call from Vince. The call was something like this," he remembered via WrestlingInc. "The phone rings. I pick it up. 'Hello?' 'Is this The Undertaker?' 'Undertaker? Yeah, this is The Undertaker.' 'Haha! Alright then. Can you be up here tomorrow?' And the next day I was on a plane. That was Vince, [he] called me. He had this character. The original character was based on an old western undertaker, at the time, people were just so enthralled with it because it was so different."

What's next?

Undertaker teams up with Kane at Crown Jewel on November 2nd to take on the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H after the events that unfolded back at Super Show-Down between the four men.

