WWE News - The Undertaker reflects on RAW Superstar breaking his nose

This injury could have been a lot worse for The Undertaker.

The WWE legend recovered and was able to finish the match.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has explained how he felt immediately after Rey Mysterio broke his nose during a match on WWE SmackDown in 2010.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, the WWE legend said he almost felt bad telling the story because Mysterio “felt horrible” about the situation at the time.

He went on to recall that the three-time World Champion jumped too high whilst performing a senton from the top rope, meaning The Undertaker caught the full weight of his opponent with his head instead of his chest.

‘Taker suffered a broken nose and damage to his orbital bone, but he continued the match and ended up recording the victory.

“I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here. I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is. I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle!”

Please credit Nine Line Apparel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

The Undertaker vs. Rey Mysterio

The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio faced each other in four singles matches on WWE television between 2003 and 2010, including a World Heavyweight Championship encounter at the 2010 Royal Rumble.

Their aforementioned SmackDown match in 2010 (you can watch the botch at the start of the video above) turned out to be the final televised match between the two men in WWE, which means Mysterio never defeated his legendary opponent in singles competition.