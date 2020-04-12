WWE News - The Undertaker reveals WrestleMania 36 idea he came up with

The Undertaker has explained the story behind his WrestleMania 36 idea

'Taker's Boneyard match against AJ Styles was widely praised by fans

The Undertaker and AJ Styles

The Undertaker has explained that ‘The Unholy Trinity’ in his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36 referred to The Deadman, The American Badass and the man behind the character, Mark Calaway.

Heading into the match, The Undertaker mentioned during a promo on RAW that Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would feel the wrath of ‘The Unholy Trinity’ that he planned to bring with him to WrestleMania.

This led to speculation that the likes of Kane and Michelle McCool could get involved in the match to even up the numbers if The O.C. attempted to help Styles.

However, The Undertaker’s only assistance in the Boneyard came from the different personas that he has portrayed throughout the years in WWE, most notably when he used his supernatural powers to escape from a grave and suddenly reappear behind his opponent.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, he confirmed that it was his idea to use ‘The Unholy Trinity’ as part of the storyline.

“A lot of people have been curious, ‘What is The Unholy Trinity?’ Well, the Unholy Trinity that I referenced was The Deadman, The Badass, and then the man himself – obviously Mark Calaway – and put them all together, and that was kind of my brain was working that way. It was the unification of all these three entities into one person, so that’s where that came from.”

