WWE News: The Undertaker's return date confirmed by WWE

The Undertaker will be returning later this year

As announced by WWE on their official website, a return date for the legendary Undertaker has now been confirmed, as The Deadman is all set for a grand comeback on SmackDown Live when the blue brand makes its Madison Square Garden debut later this year.

The Undertaker's recent sporadic appearances

After missing out on this year's WrestleMania 35 show, also being the first WrestleMania in 19 years without the involvement of The Phenom, Undertaker made his return to the WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania when he interrupted Elias' musical performance and attacked him.

At the last WWE show in Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown on the 7th of June, The Undertaker made his return to in-ring competition against Goldberg in the main event of the show as he defeated the Hall of Famer in a first-time-ever match.

On June 24, 2019 episode of RAW, The Undertaker made his next big return to the WWE when he interfered in a Handicap Match featuring the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon against Roman Reigns, helping the latter in order to fend off the duo.

At Extreme Rules 2019, The Undertaker teamed up with Reigns in a winning effort against the team of McMahon and McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match.

SmackDown Live heads to The Garden

WWE will be returning to the iconic Madison Square Garden for two back-to-back episodes of RAW and SmackDown on September 9 and 10, respectively and as confirmed by WWE, The Undertaker will be marking his next big return as he is all set for an appearance on SmackDown Live, which has been his home for years.

Superstars such as current Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair are all currently being advertised for the show.

As of this writing, it still isn't clear if The Undertaker will be physically involved in any sort of angle on the night, upon his return to SmackDown Live.