WWE News: The Undertaker's son reveals details about Vince McMahon backstage

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.10K   //    11 Nov 2018, 13:58 IST

What did Gunner Calaway have to say about the boss?
What did Gunner Calaway have to say about the boss?

What's the story?

In an interview with Chandler Sorrells, The Undertaker's son Gunner Calaway spoke about the experience of interacting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon backstage, among other things.

In case you didn't know...

In the same interview, Gunner Calaway was asked about possibly getting in the ring and following his father's footsteps, but the 25-year old revealed that his focus is on pursuing a career in video game designing and not entering the wrestling ring.

However, this didn't stop him from praising the business and the people who put their bodies on the line night in and night out. As for his father, The Undertaker, there doesn't really seem to be any end goal in mind as to when his career will wrap up.

Fans thought that WrestleMania 33 was his swan song but he returned a year later at WrestleMania 34 to squash John Cena in a match that lasted less than three minutes. Since then, he's had matches against Rusev, Triple H and even teamed with Kane to take on DX.

The heart of the matter

Gunner Calaway was asked by Chandler Sorrells about meeting his father's boss, Vince McMahon, and here's what he had to say (H/T Fox Sports Asia):

“He’s a fun guy to talk to, for sure. He’s so humble and just so give of (his) time and respectful to people. It’s really refreshing I think.”

It's nice to see Gunner pay such respect to McMahon and clearly put away any misconceptions about him.

What's next?

Gunner Calaway seems destined for a career in video game design, while fans are yet to clearly understand what Undertaker's end game is. Do you think The Phenom should retire next year at WrestleMania 35

