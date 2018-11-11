WWE News: The Undertaker's son talks about pressures of following in his father's footsteps

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 11 Nov 2018, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gunner isn't looking to follow in his father's footsteps

What's the story?

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends in the business, but the former World Champion has a son called Gunner who is now old enough to follow in his footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

Children of WWE superstars have been following in their parent's footsteps for years, the likes of Natalya, Charlotte, Tamina, Carmella, Randy Orton, Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, and Curtis Axel are all paving their own paths in the company after their parents already found fame in the ring and their success has allowed a number of other children to dream big as well.

Xia Brookside is a second generation wrestler who was recently part of the Mae Young Classic and reports suggest that Rey Mysterio's son Dominik is looking to make a splash in WWE in the future as well, whilst The Rock's daughter was reportedly at the Performance Center a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends that the company has ever created and much like when Charlotte was introduced to the WWE Universe as the daughter of Ric Flair, his son Gunner knows all about the pressure of following in his father's footsteps but recently spoke to Chandler Sorrells where he revealed that it isn't something that he wants to do.

“Yeah, I say as a kid definitely you see it so much you’re like, ‘How cool would that be?’ In my eyes, it was like being a superhero. You know I tried to [go to shows] I tried to but most of them fell on a school night but as a kid definitely. As I got older into the teenage you wanna be independent and find your own interests so you know in my young adult life I kind of strayed away from it. Tuned in only it’s necessary." he said via Ringsidenews.

Gunner was born back in 1993 from Undertaker's first marriage, but The Deadman has since moved on and is currently married to former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool.

“But now I went to Full Sail. I got my Bachelors as a video game artist so that’s kind of the path I’m setting for myself. I’d like to within the next 5 to 10 years — I’d love to be an artist for a team like a production company for video games and somewhere I can use my skills. I’d love to own my own indie company and just call out to all the artists and creative people and make our own games just to see what happens. That would be great if I can work and lead my own company and travel. Pack light and do what I like to do all around the world. That’s kinda always been the dream that allows me to do something that allows me to travel.”

What's next?

The Undertaker only recently appeared at Crown Jewel and currently, it is unknown when The Deadman will appear again or whether his son will decide to walk the same path as his father.

Do you think Gunner should follow in his father's footsteps? Have your say in the comments section below...