“I don’t know if Brock was the right guy" - The Undertaker on Brock Lesnar ending his WrestleMania steak

The Undertaker's 21-0 undefeated streak was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, leaving everybody astounded. The Deadman believed that perhaps The Beast Incarnate wasn't the right choice to end his iconic streak.

The death of the streak has been a recurring topic among wrestling fans for years now, with many believing it should've never been broken. When WWE Chairman Vince McMahon decided to break it, The Phenom agreed to give back to the company by putting over his opponent.

During a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker was asked if it still bums him out that the streak ended. He responded that he would've liked to retire undefeated at the Show of Shows, and he's not sure if Brock Lesnar needed the push following the broken streak.

“I mean, on a selfish note it would have been nice to retire undefeated, but that’s not business. My career, like I said and I’ll say it over and over again, I’ve been incredibly blessed with what I’ve been able to do in this industry. And there comes a time where you’ve got to pay it forward. Although, I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it," The Undertaker said.

The Undertaker believes The Streak was an integral part of WrestleMania

When The Deadman defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts at WrestleMania 7, no one could've imagined that it would lead to the greatest streak in the history of professional wrestling. The Undertaker defeated twenty other superstars, including Triple H, Kane, and Shawn Michaels, to rake up 21 straight victories.

When he was asked what WrestleMania meant to him, The Phenom gave a detailed answer:

“WrestleMania is synonymous with Undertaker and the streak, right? There were guys – every year we have the Royal Rumble, see who’s going to wrestle in WrestleMania’s main event – but there were guys that kind of were more focused on wanting to wrestle me for the streak than main eventing for the title. That’s how strong that became, and how integral a part of WrestleMania the streak became. You never can imagine that early on. So, incredibly blessed in that sense," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is currently 25-2 at WrestleMania. His second loss was to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He had his last match against AJ Styles at 'Mania 36 before officially announcing his retirement last year.

