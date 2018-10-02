WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals Shocking Injury Details

The Undertaker has had a whole host of gruesome injuries in his 35-year wrestling career

What's the story?

The Undertaker will go down in pro wrestling history as one of the greatest characters, and the man behind the character, Mark Calaway, has had a storied wrestling career which began way back in 1984.

In a rare interview, with Pastor Ed Young, 'Taker talks about many important things from his wrestling career, including the injuries that he's had.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker made his debut in the WWE in 1990 and has since then been a part of the Vince McMahon-led company.

He has had a bit part role in the WWE over the last few years as age and injuries took a toll on his body.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Pastor Ed Young, The Undertaker revealed the gut-wrenching injuries that he's had as a result of wrestling.

When asked by Pastor Young the injuries that he's had, The Undertaker listed them out rather nonchalantly: "Both eye sockets have been crushed... they were separate, years apart. I've had probably... I'm guessing, I'm closing in on 20 different orthopaedic type surgeries from just wrestling-related injuries. Both hips have had a form of replacement, torn biceps, torn pecs, torn triceps."

The Undertaker then quipped that he probably thinks he's tougher than he's smart!

What's next?

The Undertaker will return to the ring for one last time at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, in a singles match against Triple H, billed as a "Last Time Ever" match. 'Taker will have Kane by his side, while Shawn Michaels will be in the corner of Triple H in the match.

Super Show-Down will take place on October 6, 2018, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.