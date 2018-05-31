Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: The Undertaker opens an official Instagram account

The Undertaker shocked us all with this decision!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 31 May 2018, 11:14 IST
1.89K

You won't believe what The Undertaker just did
What's the story?

Part of The Undertaker's legend comes from the fact that he hardly ever breaks character even in this age of social media. Therefore, this news item is certain to shock and surprise most of you.

According to Ring Side News, the WWE legend now has an Instagram account. The site also confirms its authenticity from the fact that the account is followed by his wife, Michelle McCool-Calaway and also, because it's a verified account!

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker has portrayed the most popular character in the history of wrestling for many years. He has been very protective of his character over the years, hardly ever going out of character except on special occasions.

He's one of the few superstars in the roster who did not have a social media account. This is until recently, when he started his official Instagram page!

The heart of the matter

Judging from the content on the page, we won't see The Undertaker in Hawaiian shirts and shorts. There's only one post thus far, but it showcases The Phenom in character, making me believe that it will probably be images of various highlights from his career on this account.


The Deadman

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on

One wonders if this Instagram account has been created with a special purpose or to further a feud down the line. Things should get clearer as more and more posts are put up on the page.

What's next?

The Undertaker defeated John Cena at WrestleMania, making a surprise appearance after many believed he had retired. He then wrestled Rusev in a Casket Match in Saudi Arabia, making short work of the Bulgarian Brute and his trusted aide, Aiden English. It remains to be seen what lies in store for The Dead Man after these two massive victories.

Do you think The Undertaker will wrestle again? Do you think he will wrestle his last match at WrestleMania 35?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Wrestlemania 34 The Undertaker Michelle McCool
