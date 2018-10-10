WWE News: The Undertaker to return for SmackDown 1000

The Deadman Rises for the 1000th episode of SmackDown

What's the story?

Two years ago, The Undertaker returned to SmackDown 900 to tell fans that WrestleMania would not define his legacy.

And on Oct. 16, The Phenom will return to the Blue Brand to celebrate SmackDown 1000.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker was one of SmackDown's top stars during the initial brand split and was one of the few men to never get traded to Raw during its tenure.

After the brand split ended, The Undertaker began to appear primarily on Monday Night Raw and has been doing so since 2011.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker's time with the blue brand began in 2002 when Ric Flair, the General Manager of Raw, signed him to the flagship show despite the bad blood that built up between them from WrestleMania X8.

The Deadman would spend the summer on Raw before Stephanie McMahon signed him to Friday Night SmackDown, where he would remain until the end of the split

When he wasn't fighting for titles or defending The Streak, Taker would become infamous for being the go-to opponent for wrestlers on SmackDown under General Manager Teddy Long

The Undertaker's run on SmackDown defined the careers of many WWE superstars including Brock Lesnar, Edge, Batista, Randy Orton, Kane, Big Show and many more.

In addition to having some amazing feuds, The Phenom won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and was one of the last men to main event WrestleMania with the title, alongside Edge.

What's next?

Taker and Kane will face Triple H and the recently unretired Shawn Michaels as D-Generation X at WWE Crown Jewel, so expect The Deadman to focus on the upcoming match while reminiscing about his time as a full-time performer for the Blue Brand.