WWE News: The Undertaker's daughter reacts to Roman Reigns

The Big Dog may have upset the Undertaker's daughter.

by Prityush Haldar News 20 Jun 2017, 11:15 IST

Michelle McCool and the Undertaker were married in Houston in 2010

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool posted an image on Instagram of her daughter reacting to Roman Reigns. It is apparent from the caption that Kaia is not Reigns’ biggest fan and is still bitter that he beat her dad at Wrestlemania earlier this year.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE TV at Wrestlemania 33. ‘Taker took on Roman Reigns in the main event and came out on the losing side of the encounter. Undertaker is still one of the most respected workers in the industry and has a Wrestlemania record of 23 wins and just 2 losses.

The heart of the matter

Michelle and The Undertaker’s daughter, Kaia, seems to have taken a disliking to The Big Dog which was evident by the caption. The image depicts Kaia watching the June 19th episode of Monday Night RAW, where Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to make his Summerslam announcement.

According to the caption, Kaia booed Roman and asked her father, The Undertaker to boo him as well. She went on to tell her father to punch him and hold him down the next time he encounters the Big Dog.

What’s next?

Although the Undertaker left his coat and gloves in the ring as a symbolic representation of his retirement at Wrestlemania, there have been several mentions of him on WWE TV. There have been several rumours of the Undertaker returning to the WWE but not as an in-ring performer.

However, there is no official word from the WWE on these rumours and they are just a matter of speculation as of now.

Author's take

One thing that is evident from this post is that the Undertaker still follows WWE and is aware of the current direction of the product. The fact that he is following the current product may indicate a return at some point in future.

As for Kaia, she is still unaware of a certain term called kayfabe and can enjoy wrestling in its purest form – the way it was meant to be watched.

