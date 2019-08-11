WWE News: The Undisputed Era claims the illegal man was pinned at TakeOver: Toronto

O'Reilly and Fish lost their NXT Tag Title match in Toronto

WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto started off with an absolutely explosive NXT Tag Team Championship match between champions Street Profits, who retained their titles against challengers The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) but not without controversy.

Having won the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV, this was The Street Profits' second title defence, as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came into TakeOver: Toronto as the clear underdogs. O'Reilly and Fish, on the other hand, had the chance to become the first-ever three-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

The two teams started off the match in a slow pace but the momentum gradually picked up with Montez Ford clearly being the standout performer of the contest. So much so, Ford even attempted The People's Elbow and successfully hit The Rock Bottom on O'Reilly.

Following the match, however, in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly expressed their frustrations about the loss, as the latter pointed out the fact that the illegal Undisputed Era member was pinned in the conclusion to the match.

Fish and O'Reilly also added that the former two-time NXT Champions were once again screwed over that led to them not being able to fulfill the prophecy of all four members of The Undisputed Era being draped in gold at TakeOver: Toronto.

The interview, however, has now been taken down on WWE's social media account but from here on it would be really interesting to note if The Undisputed Era was actually screwed out of the NXT Tag Team Championship match or not and if NXT General Manager William Regal gives O'Reilly and Fish a rematch for the titles.

The Street Profits, meanwhile, are still the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions and have been making sporadic appearances on the main roster as part of the RAW roster, as well.