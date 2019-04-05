×
WWE/Indie News: The Undisputed Era invade top Indie promotion during WrestleMania weekend

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
733   //    05 Apr 2019, 08:00 IST

The message was sent loud and clear by The Undisputed Era
What's the story?

At tonight's EVOLVE Wrestling show in New Jersey, NXT superstar Kyle O'Reilly unsuccessfully challenged for the EVOLVE Championship, as he was bested in a singles match by current champion Austin Theory.

However, following the conclusion of the main event, O'Reilly was joined by his fellow Undisputed Era stablemates who had a little surprise of sorts for Theory and the EVOLVE fans in attendance.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to tonight's EVOLVE 125 show, former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly was confirmed as the next and upcoming challenger for Austin Theory's EVOLVE Championship.

In the past, several NXT superstars, that including the members of The Undisputed Era have all made a surprise cameo appearance for EVOLVE Wrestling, thanks to their relationship with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Despite suffering a loss to Austin Theory in his EVOLVE Championship match tonight at EVOLVE 125, former NXT Tag Team Champion, Kyle O'Reilly surely did walk out with the last laugh, as he and his fellow Undisputed Era stablemates Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish caused absolute havoc following the culmination of the main event.

After a solid back-and-forth match in between Theory and O'Reilly, which saw the former successfully retain his title, Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish made a surprise return to EVOLVE, as they crashed the show in Queens, New York. Post-match, all three members of The Undisputed Era beat down Theory and sent a huge message to the current EVOLVE Champion.

The three NXT stars then took to the microphone and claimed that this surely wasn't the last of The Undisputed Era in EVOLVE and their leader Adam Cole would've also joined the party but is currently preparing for his historic NXT Championship match against Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: New York.

What's next?

The Undisputed Era will now turn their focus towards the upcoming NXT TakeOver: New York show, as Adam Cole gets set to challenge for the NXT Championship in a singles match against Johnny Gargano.

