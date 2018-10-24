×
WWE News: The Usos Dedicate Their Win To Roman Reigns

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.60K   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST

The Usos dedicated their victory on SmackDown Live to Roman Reigns
The Usos dedicated their victory on SmackDown Live to Roman Reigns

What's the story?

SmackDown Live had a couple of interesting matches on it this week, but one of the top ones was where WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan teamed up to face The Usos, in a rematch from the previous week.

The Usos had emerged as the winners on that occasion, and this week proved to be no different as they put away the WWE Champion and the Number One Contender.

After the match was over, in a backstage interview with Mike Rome, they had a certain dedication to make.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw had a shadow hanging over it. It was the shadow of the announcement that had started the show, when 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns came down to the ring to announce to the fans that he was relinquishing his Universal Title.

The reason? He would not be able to defend it, as he was fighting a battle against Leukemia (Blood Cancer). He further revealed that he had been diagnosed with it 11 years ago, and had beaten it then, sending it into remission, but now it was back.

The announcement shocked the world, as one of the most divisive figures in WWE, Roman Reigns, took a step back from the company to battle with his disease.

The heart of the matter

Mike Rome approached The Usos backstage for an interview after their victory against AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. He said that now they were being recognised as possibly the best tag team in WWE.

The Usos asked him to repeat the sentiment, and when he did, they said that they were the not only the best tag team in the WWE, but they were the best tag team in the entire world.

They continued by saying that they were the only true tag team in the WWE, and if they were knocked down '99 times' then they would stand up '100' times.

They ended the interview by saying, "Tonight the big W, was for the Big Dog. Believe That!"

Being the cousins of Roman Reigns, their match tonight was under the microscope from many fans to see how they reacted to their relative's unfortunate announcement.

What's next?

While The Usos are not currently in line for a shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, following their second victory over Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, it is only a matter of time before they compete for the titles.

Fetching more content...
