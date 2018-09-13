WWE News: The Velveteen Dream teasing a potential feud against new NXT superstar?

Is The Dream teasing another major feud?

What's the story?

NXT superstar The Velveteen Dream is arguably one of the hottest performers on the entire WWE roster today and judging by his latest tweet, it now seems like The Dream is apparently hinting towards a potential feud against NXT's newest signee Matt Riddle.

In case you didn't know...

Having previously competed under the UFC banner in the past, Matt Riddle has already established himself as one of the most highly recognized Professional Wrestlers in the world, thanks to his immense amount of work on the Independent circuit.

Throughout his Pro Wrestling career, Riddle has competed for some of the most highly recognized Independent promotions such as the likes of EVOLVE Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and several other promotions.

The former UFC fighter officially signed with the WWE in August of this year, when he appeared ringside at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

The heart of the matter

Within these past few months, The Velveteen Dream has developed a somewhat interesting character given the fact that he has been recently calling out and somewhat mocking the likes of WWE legend Hulk Hogan and plenty of other notable WWE superstars as well.

The Dream, who is currently fresh-off a huge win over EC3 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, has now apparently decided to give a warm welcome to latest NXT signee Matt Riddle on social media, via the following tweet.

Now we're not entirely sure if this tweet is particularly directed at Riddle, but you might never know considering the fact that we're talking about the very unique Velveteen Dream here.

After all, Matt Riddle is indeed known as 'The King of Bros' and The Dream's tweet could very well indicate towards a potential feud between the two men at some point down the line in NXT.

BRO....



I Don’t Get It — HollyWood DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) September 12, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, Matt Riddle is yet to make his in-ring debut for NXT and only time will tell what the future has in store for the former Evolve Champion in NXT.

Are we on the verge of witnessing a feud between Dream and Riddle? We shall wait and see!