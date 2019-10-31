WWE News: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson win the Largest Tag Team Turmoil match in history

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 Oct 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

World Cup winners: The O.C.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 featured the largest tag team turmoil match in history involving nine of the elite teams of the promotion. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Revival, The B-Team, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The New Day, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery, The O.C., and Lucha House Party battled it out at the event to win the World Cup for the Best Tag Team in the World.

The last team to enter the match, The Viking Raiders, were eliminated by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who went on to win the World Cup for the Best Tag Team in the World.

The Tag Team Turmoil match

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler kicked off the match against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of the Lucha House Party. After a back-and-forth battle, Roode picked up the win for his team as he pinned Metalik following a Glorious DDT. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were the next team out but they were quickly eliminated as Roode pinned Ryder.

After defeating two teams back to back, Roode and Ziggler fell short to Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery. The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston were out next and they eliminated Heavy Machinery. Immediately after, The New Day earned a pinfall over The B-Team. SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival, were the next team and they went on a war with The New Day.

Kofi and Big E picked up the win over the Champions, but The Revival took them out post-match. The next team, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C., took advantage of the situation and eliminated The New Day. The final team to enter the match were the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. However, their winning streak came to an end as The O.C. defeated them.

Courtesy of eliminating the Viking Raiders, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson emerged as the Best Tag Team in the World, and could be in line to earn a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!