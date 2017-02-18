WWE News: The wrestling world reacts to the death of George "The Animal" Steele

The wrestling world came together on Twitter to share their thoughts on George "The Animal" Steele.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 18 Feb 2017

One of the favorite things for George “The Animal” Steele to do was eat turnbuckles

What’s the story?

George “The Animal” Steele passed away at the age of 79 on February 17th, and the wrestling fraternity was saddened by the loss. Many notable names reacted to the passing away of the legend and took to Twitter to share their condolences. Below are some of the many tweets that were made from those in the pro wrestling industry reflecting on the life of George.

I feared him as a kid.

I cheered him as a teenager

I became friends w/him as an adult

Never be another like

George the Animal Steele pic.twitter.com/TdrIfod68i — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017

Sorry to hear of the passing of George "The Animal" Steele--top star, great guy, had some fun car trips/talks with him in the 90's. #RIP — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) February 17, 2017

The wrestling world lost one of the best today and I lost a good friend. RIP George"the animal" Steele. My prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/2b5ITY5Q7l — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

God Bless. George "The Animal" Steele. A friend over the years. RIP — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) February 17, 2017

...I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The career of George “The Animal” Steele began in 1967 and lasted for over 20 years until he announced his retirement from in 1988. His most famous feud in the WWF was with the “Macho Man” Randy Savage when Steele would become obsessed with Savage’s wife Miss Elizabeth. This would lead to a match at WrestleMania II.

The heart of the matter...

As you can see from just a small sample of tweets from the wrestling world, Steele was absolutely beloved from his peers. Vince McMahon said today that Steele was an animal in the ring, but one of the nicest people he has ever met. Many of his other co-workers over the years shared that same sentiment.

What’s next?

Expect a graphic to kick off Monday Night Raw next week honoring the life of George “The Animal” Steele. Since he was such a popular character in the 80’s for the WWF, there is probably a good chance that there could be a video package too.

Sportskeeda’s Take

George “The Animal” Steele wasn’t a wrestler defined by how many championships he won. Actually, within the WWF, he never held a title, but his worth was measured on the joy he put in the fan’s hearts with the entertaining things he did in the ring.

It was the intangible things that Steele did within the WWF that earned him the WWF Hall Of Fame induction in 1995. He will definitely be missed by many. Rest in peace legend.