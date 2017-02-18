WWE News: The wrestling world reacts to the death of George "The Animal" Steele
The wrestling world came together on Twitter to share their thoughts on George "The Animal" Steele.
What’s the story?
George “The Animal” Steele passed away at the age of 79 on February 17th, and the wrestling fraternity was saddened by the loss. Many notable names reacted to the passing away of the legend and took to Twitter to share their condolences. Below are some of the many tweets that were made from those in the pro wrestling industry reflecting on the life of George.
In case you didn’t know...
The career of George “The Animal” Steele began in 1967 and lasted for over 20 years until he announced his retirement from in 1988. His most famous feud in the WWF was with the “Macho Man” Randy Savage when Steele would become obsessed with Savage’s wife Miss Elizabeth. This would lead to a match at WrestleMania II.
The heart of the matter...
As you can see from just a small sample of tweets from the wrestling world, Steele was absolutely beloved from his peers. Vince McMahon said today that Steele was an animal in the ring, but one of the nicest people he has ever met. Many of his other co-workers over the years shared that same sentiment.
What’s next?
Expect a graphic to kick off Monday Night Raw next week honoring the life of George “The Animal” Steele. Since he was such a popular character in the 80’s for the WWF, there is probably a good chance that there could be a video package too.
Sportskeeda’s Take
George “The Animal” Steele wasn’t a wrestler defined by how many championships he won. Actually, within the WWF, he never held a title, but his worth was measured on the joy he put in the fan’s hearts with the entertaining things he did in the ring.
It was the intangible things that Steele did within the WWF that earned him the WWF Hall Of Fame induction in 1995. He will definitely be missed by many. Rest in peace legend.