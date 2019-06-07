WWE News: WWE holds a tryout session for NXT UK Women's Division

Who will be the next NXT UK Superstar?

What’s the story?

WWE held a tryout session for women looking to enter the women’s division as part of the NXT UK roster. We here at Sportskeeda have all the details!

In case you didn’t know…

While some main roster Superstars may be trying to find a way out of the company, there’s a plethora of fresh, new talent waiting to get in and become the next WWE Superstar!

The heart of the matter

WWE has always been about creating new talent and giving an opportunity to everyone who ever dreamed of becoming apart of their roster. Today, WWE.com has given the WWE Universe a full rundown of this recent tryout session.

Here are a few of the candidates that you may be familiar with. Check out the link above for the full tryout listing.

28-year-old Dubliner Karen Glennon, a seven-year veteran who competes under the name of Martina. Known for her irreverent behavior inside the ring, Glennon is currently a titleholder in Scotland and has toured the U.S. and Japan, in addition to throughout the U.K.

Popular Londoner Candy Floss, 19, who has made many appearances in NXT UK. A freestyle wrestler in her youth, she began training for sports-entertainment at age 15.

Six-year pro Bethany Jefferson, aka Shax, who has previously trained at the WAW Academy in Norwich headed by Paige’s parents, Saraya & Ricky Knight.

Professional bodybuilder and bikini model Heather Schofield of Manchester, England. Schofield began training at Marty Jones’ Squared Circle Wrestling Academy in Manchester last year.

Philippine-born Gisele Mayordo, from Canada. Trained by Lance Storm, the 5-foot-7 Mayordo wrestles as Gisele Shaw. She wrestled in high school and was a competitive figure skater before turning to the squared circle.

22-year-old “Rhio” Rhianna McDonnell. A two-time Preston City Wrestling Women’s Champion, McDonnell is a multi-sport athlete who has a background in karate and taekwondo.

Former powerlifting champion Kaydell Joyce, from Dublin, better known as Debbie Keitel. She began her training three years ago and has since learned under the likes of England's Marty Jones and Japan’s Emi Sakura.

20-year-old Mariah May Mead, a wrestler and model from England. Training since January 2018, she made her in-ring debut earlier this year. While in high school, Mead ran track and field and cross country, including in national competitions.

Liverpool’s Hannah Simpson, aka Jessica light. The 25-year-old learned the ropes at the Fighting Spirit Wrestling School headed by NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans.

British wrestler Chloe Smyth, better known by the ring alias Dani Luna. Making her pro debut in late 2016, Smyth is the reigning women’s champion for the Wales-based Dragon Pro Wrestling.

What’s next?

Will these ladies be the future of WWE? Stay tuned to WWE.com and also future editions of NXT UK on the WWE Network.

