WWE News: The WWE Twitter account teases something "giant" for Raw next week

The WWE puts out a cryptic tweet teasing something for next week's Raw...

by Jeremy Bennett News 16 Jun 2017, 09:43 IST

Braun Strowman has been out with an elbow injury...

What’s the story?

The WWE’s Twitter account posted a very open-ended tease earlier this week. The message was simple, “no man can stop a giant” with the hashtag of “this Monday”, teasing that something big is going to happen on Monday Night Raw next week.

The tweet also included a picture of Andre The Giant’s bronze statue that the WWE unveiled during WrestleMania weekend in 2013.

Check out the tweet below:

In case you didn’t know...

One possibility at who the WWE is hinting towards is Braun Strowman. Mike Johnson from PWInsider indicated this week that Strowman has been medically cleared to return to the ring following his elbow surgery in mid-May.

The heart of the matter

On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, the WWE announced that Roman Reigns would return to address his plans for SummerSlam, and this was the same day of Mike Johnson’s report about Braun Strowman.

According to past PWInsider reports, the finale in the feud between Reigns and Strowman was to occur at Extreme Rules with the winner taking on Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. With Strowman’s elbow injury, the plans changed to the Fatal 5 Way match to determine who would face Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship instead.

According to Cageside Seats, Strowman could interfere during Reigns’ announcement next week, thereby setting up a program between the two.

What’s next?

Monday Night Raw is just a few days away, so we will find out what that tweet from the WWE meant at that point. It could be Strowman and Reigns or it could be something completely different.

Author’s take

I could be completely wrong in thinking that this is about Strowman and Reigns, but I really can’t think of anything else outside of the surprise return of Hulk Hogan to the company.

The fact that the WWE said Strowman would be out until November plays right into this tease and a surprise return at Raw. Roman Reigns said he was going to announce his SummerSlam plans this Monday on Raw and Strowman could force his hand when it comes to setting those plans.

