WWE News: The Young Bucks claim they don't need WWE, reject going 'corporate'

The Young Bucks want to be remembered as "artists".

The Young Bucks claim to be happy performing in the Indies.

What’s the story?

The Young Bucks have claimed that they don’t need the WWE, besides refusing to go ‘corporate’ and signing with WWE. In a recent interview with A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY), Matt and Nick spoke about how long they planned to wrestle and asserted their stardom on the independent circuit.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt and Nick Jackson, whose real names are Matthew and Nicholas Massie, are widely regarded as the best tag-team performers in the sport of professional wrestling today.

Despite having made a few appearances in WWE back in 2008 and 2011, the two real-life brothers rose to fame competing in the Indies, with their most prominent performances coming in ROH (Ring Of Honor) and NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling).

The heart of the matter

On the topic of not wanting to wrestle for too long, Matt revealed that they’d grown accustomed to a constant state of jet lag, tiredness and caffeine- to which Nick added that he didn't plan on wrestling in 15 years, but Matt interjected and said that he didn't intend to compete in the sport for another 8.

Furthermore, Matt gave his thoughts on them not needing the WWE, stating:

"It's because of them (the fans) that we still able to be independent, we haven't had to go 'corporate' - or whatever you want to call it – and go sign with WWE, because we don't have to.” "We absolutely don't have to (sign with the WWE). We actually, probably, make more money with what we're doing now, independently, as artists, than we do if we join that place, which is crazy, it's mind-blowing to me that's a thing.”

Additionally, he asserted that the road he and his brother Nick are taking is one that’s less travelled, besides citing Colt Cabana for being the forefather and paving the path for performers on the indie circuit.

What’s next?

The Young Bucks presently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships and compete on the indie circuit. No plans of a potential WWE signing seem to be on the horizon for Matt and Nick right now.

Author’s take

The Young Bucks are the hottest tag team performers in the sport today, bar none.

Matt and Nick could rule the WWE tag-team division for a long time if they choose to sign with the promotion. And despite the brothers feigning a lack of interest in WWE, I do believe that is where they’ll eventually end up say in a couple of years from now.

