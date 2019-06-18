WWE News: Things get serious between AJ Styles and Gallows & Anderson backstage during Raw

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 479 // 18 Jun 2019, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is the Club back together?

What's the story?

WWE put out one of its better episodes of Raw this week that refreshingly featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match against The Usos.

The Good Brothers would end up on the losing side and that didn't go down well with AJ Styles, who confronted the two superstars backstage.

In an exclusive video posted by the company, the former WWE Champion had some 'harsh words' for his former stablemates.

In case you didn't know...

After successful stints in various promotions from around the world, Gallows and Anderson followed AJ Styles to WWE in 2016 and rekindled their NJPW alliance by forming The Club.

However, the 2016 Draft would split the stable up as Styles would be moved to SmackDown while Gallows and Anderson stayed on Raw. Despite winning the Raw Tag Team titles one occasion, the WWE careers of Gallows and Anderson have been on a downward slide.

Reports had emerged a few weeks ago that the former IWGP Tag Team Champions were set to reject fresh WWE contracts and would force a departure for a potential move back to NJPW or even AEW. However, with Styles back in the mix, the Good Brothers may have a good reason to stick around.

The heart of the matter

Styles watched his friends take on Usos in a losing cause and looked visibly frustrated by their effort. After the match, the Phenomenal One came across Gallows and Anderson backstage and was brutally honest with them.

He claimed that there was a time for the 'too sweet' sign and that he wanted them to get serious.

You can check out the exclusive backstage segment below:

Advertisement

While it's great to see Gallows and Anderson getting the deserved exposure on TV, this is all being done to build up a massive match for the upcoming WWE tour of Japan.

As revealed via an official advertisement graphic for the card, Triple H will be teaming up with Gallows, Anderson and Styles to take on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley at the Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on June 28th.

What's next?

It's obvious - the reunion is happening, however, we hope it isn't a one-off thing just done for the match in Japan. The Club needs to get back together and should have a sustained run as a dominant heel faction for the remainder of the year.

Styles has stoked the fire and it will be interesting to see how Gallows and Anderson respond in the coming weeks.