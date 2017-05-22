WWE News: This video of the Indian commentary team reacting to Jinder Mahal's win is simply epic

The video is a treat for WWE fans in India.

by Roktim Rajpal News 22 May 2017, 13:05 IST

At Backlash, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE title

What’s the story?

A video of the WWE Indian commentary team reacting to Jinder Mahal winning the WWE championship at Backlash is going viral on social media. Needless to say, the clip is an absolute treat for WWE fans in India.

This might be the best thing coming out of Jinder's win. The Indian commentary reaction. #IndiaNumbahOne https://t.co/oHd44W6NkS — Real Roggenrola (@Aaronman99) May 22, 2017

The background

Mahal made his main roster debut in 2011 and began a feud with The Great Khali. Once the feud ended, he squared off against superstars such as Ted Dibiase and Sheamus to name a few.

In 2012, he aligned with Heath Slater and Drew Mcintyre, forming a stable called 3MB. While the group made some impact initially, things soon fizzled out and Mahal was released by the WWE in 2014.

In 2016, he returned to the company and formed an alliance with Rusev. Shortly after Wrestlemania 33, he got drafted to the blue brand as part of Superstar shakeup. Thereafter, ‘The Maharaja’ won a six pack challenge to become the new number one contender for the WWE Championship.

Last night, at Backlash, he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE title for the first time in his career.

The heart of the matter

A video of the WWE Indian commentary team reacting to Jinder Mahal winning the WWE championship at Backlash is going viral on social media. In it, the commentators can be heard chanting ‘India Number One’ in unison.

Orton is one of the biggest and most accomplished stars on the Smackdown roster at present. As such, the very fact that Mahal picked up the win over him indicates that the higher ups have faith in his abilities.

If that is indeed the case, it could go a long way in making the WWE even more popular in India.

What’s next?

If the WWE creative decides to continue the Orton-Mahal feud then we can expect to see them squaring off against each other again in the near future. Alternatively, if the higher ups decide to introduce Rusev into the picture then we could be treated to a triple threat match at the MITB PPV.

Either way, this week’s episode of Smackdown is bound to be quite an exciting affair.

Author's take

Mahal is quite a talented worker and his mic skills are pretty top-notch. As such, he definitely does have a bright future in the WWE. Giving him the win over Orton could indeed prove to be best for business.