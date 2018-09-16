WWE News: This year's Hell in a Cell structure revealed; WWE make bizarre change

Hell in a Cell 2018 has undergone a very noticeable change!

What's the story?

Hell in a Cell 2018 is just around the corner and the WWE have just tweeted a great video showing the live construction of the Hell in a Cell structure, giving the WWE Universe their first glimpse at the 'Satanic Structure'. However, you can't help notice that the company have made a huge change to this year's Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

The card for Hell in a Cell 2018 is looking pretty good, with eight matches announced so far and one or two possible last-minute additions, the WWE Universe is in for a great night of wrestling. Here's the card so far!

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman - Universal Title Match - Hell in a Cell Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) - Raw Tag Team Title Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe - WWE Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss - Raw Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (c) - SmackDown Women's Title Match

The New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day - SmackDown Tag-Team Title Match

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell Match

The heart of the matter

Here's the post that WWE put on Twitter giving the WWE Universe a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the steel structure we're about to see four men do battle in!

One day before the @WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, get an inside look at the construction of the dreaded structure! #HIAC #HellInACell https://t.co/dSj1DLyXLb — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018

As you can see in the video though, there's a very noticeable difference in this year's Hell in a Cell to previous years', the colour! That's right, for some reason the WWE has decided to make the Hell in a Cell structure red.

What's next?

Regardless of how you feel about the red Hell in a Cell, we're going to see Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy tear each other apart inside it. That is if you can look past the garish colour.

Do you like the Hell in a Cell colour change? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!