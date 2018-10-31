×
WWE News: Three Matches revealed for the TLC PPV

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
31 Oct 2018, 08:11 IST

The Last WWE Pay-Per-View of 2018
The Last WWE Pay-Per-View of 2018

What's the Story?

WWE's focusing their attention on Crown Jewel and Survivor Series at the moment, but there are some major matches in store for the TLC pay-per-view according to the SAP Center.

Three matches have been revealed so far, but whether they are all championship matches depends on what happens at Crown Jewel this Friday.

In case you didn't know

TLC will be WWE's final pay-per-view event of 2018 and the last show before the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Survivor Series, which takes place a month before TLC, will focus on inter-promotional matches between Raw and SmackDown and will probably not feature any matches on the show that would affect the TLC card.

The heart of the matter

The following are the three matches announced for TLC via the SAP Center's advertisement:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs is coming to San Jose! This will be your chance to see:

  • Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
  • RAW Women's Champion vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship

 Plus many more of your favorite WWE superstars! 

The matches between Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose have been announced as title matches, but the status of Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre depends on what transpires at Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2.

Strowman will face Brock Lesnar for the vacated Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and his victory would make his match with McIntyre a championship match.

If Strowman loses, then his match with McIntyre will remain a regular singles bout and will put fans back at square one with The Beast Incarnate holding a top championship and barely defending it.

What's next?

After Roman Reigns' emotional sendoff, fans are expecting Crown Jewel to give them a feel-good moment with The Monster Among Men finally winning the Universal Championship.

Hopefully, that's exactly what WWE is going to give them.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
