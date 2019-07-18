WWE News: Three Stages of Hell match to return at NXT Takeover Toronto

William Regal

What's the story?

During this week's episode of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that a gimmick match which has not been seen in years will be returning at NXT Takeover Toronto.

The match is called Three Stages of Hell and will pit NXT Champion Adam Cole against Johnny Gargano with the title on the line.

In case you didn't know...

The Three Stages of Hell match is a two out of three falls match, but with uniquely added stipulations. The first Three Stages of Hell match took place at WWE No Way Out in 2001 and featured Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Triple H.

The bout's first fall was contested as a normal singles match, the second fall was contested as a Street Fight, and the final fall was contested as a Steel Cage match.

The bout, which went to the third fall, ended with Steve Austin hitting Triple H in the head with a barbed wire covered 2x4 at the exact same time that Triple H hit Steve Austin in the head with a sledgehammer. Triple H then collapsed on top of Austin to score the pin fall victory.

The heart of the matter

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that Johnny Gargano will pick the stipulation for the first fall of the Three Stages of Hell match taking place at NXT Takeover Toronto. Adam Cole will then name the stipulation for the second fall, and if need be, William Regal will choose the stipulation for the final fall.

What's next?

WWE NXT Takeover Toronto will take place just one night before SummerSlam, on Saturday, August 10th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

How do you feel about the return of the rarely seen Three Stages of Hell match? Let us know in the comment section!