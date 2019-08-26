WWE News: Three Superstars join Total Divas cast, including Ronda Rousey

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 382 // 26 Aug 2019, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville have been revealed as new cast members on the ninth season of E! reality show Total Divas, while Carmella will also return as a featured personality.

Lana and Paige will no longer appear, which means Natalya, Naomi and Nia Jax are the only three WWE Superstars who remain from season eight.

Starting on October 1st, 2019, this will be the first season of Total Divas without The Bella Twins as cast members, but they will still make guest appearances in some episodes.

What is Total Divas?

Total Divas gives viewers a glimpse into what life is like for WWE’s women outside of the squared circle.

In 2013, the series debuted with The Bella Twins, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo Offerman, Naomi and Natalya. Since then, 11 WWE Superstars and personalities have appeared as members of the cast, including Alexa Bliss, Maryse and Renee Young.

The ups and downs of personal lives are the main focus of most episodes, with Nikki Bella’s relationship with John Cena featuring heavily over the last few years.

The final episode of season eight, which aired during November 2018, contained emotional scenes involving Natalya, who spoke at the funeral of her late father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Why have The Bella Twins, Lana and Paige been replaced?

Nikki and Brie Bella have decided to focus on their own reality series, Total Bellas, which means that Natalya is now the only woman who has appeared as a cast member on every season.

Another featured personality from previous seasons, Paige, will not be part of the upcoming episodes. It has not been confirmed why she is not among the group this year, but it is worth noting that she was doing a lot of media to promote “Fighting With My Family” at the same time that many Total Divas scenes were being filmed.

Advertisement

As for Lana, she revealed earlier in 2019 that she has been dropped from the show after being told that she is “not liked” by the E! Network demographic.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!