WWE News: Timetable for the WWE return of a 2-time Divas Champion

Will it come to fruition though?

Backstage photo from WrestleMania 32 featuring the entire female WWE roster

What's the story?

Nikki Bella was recently part of a Q&A at the San Deigo Comic Con along with many of the other top female WWE stars.

During the session, the longest reigning WWE Divas Champion revealed the fate of her wrestling future and the timetable for her in-ring return.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella made her last appearance at WrestleMania 33 when she teamed up with her fiance John Cena to go up against The Miz and Maryse in a feud that surprisingly turned out to be quite entertaining all due to The A-Lister's brilliance and some smart build up.

Cena and Bella would eventually win the match, but that's not what made the news. The 16-time WWE Champion proposed to Nikki after the match by going down on his knees with a ring in his hand.

As for Brie, the semi-retired WWE star wrestled her last match at WrestleMania 32 after which she went on a hiatus to focus on the birth of her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. With Birdie finally arriving recently, Brie has stated her desire to return to the squared circle sooner rather than later.

The heart of the matter

When asked about her return to action, Nikki stated the obvious and cited her neck as the reason why she hasn't come back yet. She said that her neck needed some time to heal and that the stars she shared the dais with at the comic con acted as further motivation to wrestle again.

I’m just kind of doing reality thing and waiting for my neck to heal. Because I see two girls on my right [Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch], and two girls on my left [Sasha Banks and Bayley] and I see my tag partner right here [Brie Bella] and I’m like, well shoot, I want to get back, so… I’m just kind of hoping my neck heals and I hope it heals quick.

She further divulged some details on the condition of her neck.

We found out it’s not fully fused and I kind of have a herniation above where I had surgery but I think with time could heal hopefully, so I’m trying to do whatever I can.

The former Divas Champion concluded by saying that Brie and herself were looking at a return in 2018 after proper training that will commence soon.

What's next?

Despite earlier reports of Nikki's injury being a career threatening one, the Fearless One has high hopes of turning the odds in her favour and prove her detractors wrong.

The returns of the twins will boost the star power of either brand as the focus on Women's wrestling is at its peak.

Author's take

Say whatever you may about the polarising twins but Nikki and Brie are integral to WWE success, inside and outside the ring.

While their contributions to the WWE Network as undeniable, you just can't undermine their in-ring contribution despite their weakness inside the squared circle. WWE needs popular names to stabilise the Women's division and having Nikkie - who's improved leaps and bounds in the ring, and Brie is the logical option.