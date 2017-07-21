WWE News: Title belt shortened to fit RAW Women's Champion

A blissfully cute story.

by Riju Dasgupta News 21 Jul 2017, 17:55 IST

Alexa Bliss shared some interesting trivia on Great Day Houston recently

What's the story?

Ever since Alexa Bliss became the first woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Live women's championships, she has become an ambassador for the company and also, the women's division, doing a variety of interviews on various topics.

Recently, she was interviewed by Great Day Houston, and she revealed a very adorable anecdote about her title belt.

In case you didn't know...

The former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss dropped her championship to Naomi at Wrestlemania 33. Following the Superstar Shake-Up, she was drafted to Raw and defeated Bayley to win the Raw Women's Championship at Payback.

Since then, she's held the championship and next week, Sasha Banks will battle Bayley to determine who faces Bliss at Summerslam. We learned something very interesting about Alexa Bliss and her championship, from the video link posted above.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss made a confession on the show. The title had to be shortened to fit The Goddess:

"This is the RAW Women's Championship. What's funny is - this is a little backstage information - the championship had to be shortened for me because it was so big on me, they actually had to take off size to let it fit me. But that's why I'm 'Five Feet Of Fury.'"

What makes this even funnier is that the presenter asked if the previous title fits Alexa like a skirt. Alexa took her comments in the right spirit and carried herself with dignity and levity.

What's next?

Next week, arch rivals from NXT, Sasha and Bayley will square off to determine who faces Alexa Bliss at Summerslam.

We wonder if Alexa Bliss' reign will come to an end at the biggest show of the summer.

Author's take

If you read my 'Best and Worst' of Raw columns, you know that I'm the world's biggest Alexa Bliss fan and admirer.

This is a truly adorable story, and I say unashamedly that she packs more punch in five feet, than bigger Superstars do.