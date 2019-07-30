WWE News: New RAW Tag Team Champions crowned

After an exciting match up, we have new Tag Team champs

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. The Revival put the titles on the line as they faced The OC and The Usos.

When the dust had settled, The OC, i.e. Gallows and Anderson, were able to defeat The Revival and The Usos to finally become the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions once more.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since they came to WWE, after splitting up with AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson's run has been extremely underwhelming. They were able to win the RAW Tag Team titles but their run as Champions was nothing to be remembered.

They languished in the background for a long time, until earlier this year AJ Styles returned to WWE RAW. Once he did, he started to motivate, and the WWE Universe saw the fragments of the team once known as The Club, come together.

Finally, Styles turned heel after losing a match with Ricochet and rejoined forces with his former compatriots. The three teamed up and renamed themselves The OC aka The Original Club.

The heart of the matter

During the match, The OC put on an excellent performance such that they were able to defeat The Usos as well as the former Champions, The Revival.

They went on to celebrate their incredibly title win backstage with AJ Styles, who is the current United States Champion.

As a result of their win, every member of The OC are now Champions, with Gallows and Anderson holding the RAW Tag Team Championships, and AJ Styles holding the United States Championship.

Only 16 Superstars in @WWE history have won #TagTeamTitles in both a standard 2-on-2 match AND a #TripleThreat Match. The newest members of the list are the new #RAW Tag Team Champions, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE, #TheOC. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 30, 2019

What's next?

AJ Styles is going to be facing Ricochet at SummerSlam to defend his United States Championship. With Gallows and Anderson in his corner, it would be better for Ricochet to perhaps bring some backup.