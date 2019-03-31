WWE News: Title match announced for Monday Night RAW

What’s the story?

The Revival might not be heading to WrestleMania with the tag titles after all! The RAW Tag Titles will be on the line this Monday when Ricochet and Aleister Black take on 'Top Guys'.

WWE have announced that that the former NXT duo, who have been competing on RAW and SmackDown Live will get another opportunity at claiming the title this week.

In case you didn’t know…

Aleister Black and Ricochet made their main roster debut in February and have been competing on RAW and SmackDown. They got a title opportunity a couple of weeks back but the match ended in a DQ after Chad Gable and Booby Roode interfered. The NXT stars did win the match but the titles did not change hands.

The heart of the matter

Last week, Ricochet and Black pulled off a stunning win once again over The Revival and that seems to have impressed the management. They have been given another opportunity to win the tag titles but with WrestleMania just a week away, it might just be a buildup to a match on the show of all shows.

WWE announced the match on their website with the following statement:

With WrestleMania on the horizon, Black & Ricochet have another huge opportunity to win the Raw Tag Team Titles. The last time The Revival put the titles on the line against Black & Ricochet, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable interfered, leading to a disqualification victory for the pair of NXT standouts, which meant the titles did not change hands. Can Black & Ricochet capitalize on their recent string of success and or will the prospect of losing the coveted titles propel The Revival in showing their opponents why they are “Top Guys?”

What’s next?

It does not look like the titles will change hands once again on RAW. However, it will be interesting to see if Gable and Roode get involved again. And if they do, will it become a triple-threat match up at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

