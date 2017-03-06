WWE News: Title Match scheduled for Monday Night Raw

Huge title match on Raw!

The Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line.

What’s the story?

On the WWE’s YouTube channel, it was announced through a Fastlane Fallout video that there would be a Cruiserweight Championship match on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Current champion, Neville, was successful in his title defence against Jack Gallagher at Fastlane in what many people considered to be the match of the night.

Former Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann lost the championship to Neville at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. While he has been working the live event circuit in championship matches against The King of the Cruiserweights, he hasn’t yet received his rematch on television.

Swann suffered an injury shortly after the match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view which kept him out of action for a few weeks. By the time Swann had healed, Jack Gallagher had already earned the right to challenge for Neville’s championship next.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Neville was shown walking backstage after retaining his championship. Rich Swann stopped him to congratulate him on having a great match and keeping the Cruiserweight Championship. Neville scoffed and stated that he didn’t need or want Swann’s congratulations, but that he should consider the match he just watched to be a message to the entire Cruiserweight Division.

It was at that point when Swann informed Neville that he had a message for the King of the Cruiserweights, and Swann’s message was that he has a rematch for the Cruiserweight Championship. He also stated that the match would happen tomorrow night on Raw.

What’s next?

Neville will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Rich Swann on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We feel like this simply takes care of getting Rich Swann’s guaranteed rematch out of the way on television. Information has been circulating for quite some time that Austin Aries has been cleared to return to in-ring activity, and they have been playing up his return with hype packages on Raw, 205 Live and on the Fastlane pay-per-view tonight, as well.

It is also a possibility that WWE officials have pegged Austin Aries as the challenger for Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 33. To our knowledge, this would mark the first time that Aries and Neville have ever faced each other, as they never crossed paths on the independent circuit.

The match should be a pretty good match if given the time to develop, as was the case with the match at the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see who comes out of the match as the champion, as well as whether or not Aries makes his intentions known after the match concludes.

