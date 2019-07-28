WWE News: Tito Santana supports The British Bulldog Hall of Fame Campaign

Lee Walker FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 72 // 28 Jul 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tito Santana

What's the story?

Many superstars from past and present have supported the change.org petition for The British Bulldog to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE's Dana Brooke is the latest to support the petition for Davey Boy Smith to enter The WWE Hall of Fame. Hall Of Famer, Tito Santana, has also come in support of the cause.

In case you didn't know...

Team Davey Boy Smith created a petition on change.org to get The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame. Many have taken notice as the petition has been signed the by likes of Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mark Henry, Mick Foley and Booker T.

Others too have signed the petition such as Al Snow, Rob Van Dam, Bruce Pritchard, and Terri Runnels. You can watch WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana supporting the campaign below.

The heart of the matter

As of this article, the petition is at 24,521 signatures. It is also worth noting the petition states there is not one British Superstar in the WWE Hall of Fame.

His list of accomplishments speaks for itself. His accomplishments in WWE being a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time European Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, as well as being a Tag Team Champion twice.

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE will put The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame. If WWE chooses to put him in, they can put him in quite a few ways.

Advertisement

He can go in individually, as a tag team with Dynamite Kid or Owen Hart, as well as with the faction, but without Martha's permission for Owen to be inducted, we may also have to wait for The British Bulldog as well. As for the petition, Team Davey Boy Smith's next goal for the petition is to reach 25,000 signatures. If you want, you can sign the petition here.

Do you think The British Bulldog should be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Comment below and let us know.