WWE News: Titus Brand invites a huge name to Raw

The Titus Brand will host a celebrity chef.

19 Aug 2017

Do you smell what the Titus Brand is booking?

The owner of Titus Brand and current Raw superstar Titus O'Neil announced that the next edition of Raw would feature a very special guest. Joining the proceedings at the show will be none other than celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. It is not clear what segment he will be involved in, during the course of the flagship show. Here's what Titus had to say on social media.

The gentleman in question is best known for his appearances on the CNN show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, where he travels the world in search of mouth-watering experiences. The show is in its 9th season right now and has won 5 Emmy awards, with 11 nominations, since it first aired in 2013.

Titus Worldwide portrays itself as a unit that is associated with the biggest celebrities from across the globe. This lends itself in storyline to O'Neil inviting Anthony Bourdain as his special guest, at the big event. This will be the Raw following SummerSlam, and it seems like WWE is going all out to make it a special show. From what we know, John Cena is likely to make an appearance on the show as well, albeit not in this particular segment. We have no idea what the purpose of Bourdain's appearance will be.

For now, Titus O'Neil's client Akira Tozawa will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Neville at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. This should be an absolute belter of a match.

The last celebrity appearance with The Ball family did not go well. Let's hope this one is a lot more successful. We cannot, for the life of us, honestly imagine this being a worthwhile or exciting segment.

