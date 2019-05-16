WWE News: Titus O'Neil applauds Lars Sullivan for apologizing to the WWE locker room

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.75K // 16 May 2019, 05:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Freak has regained some respect from his peers

What's the story?

Lars Sullivan has been in hot water recently after some old comments surfaced. While the Freak is currently in the dog house, he's earned the respect of his peers for admitting his wrongdoing.

In case you didn't know...

A while back, it was revealed that Lars Sullivan had made some racially insensitive comments on some message boards years ago. While we won't get into them here, it's safe to say that they were as inappropriate to make then as they would be now. Matters only got worse when another comment was found, which saw Sullivan say that there was a "grey area" when it comes to rape.

It didn't take long for Sullivan's past to catch up to him, and now he has to answer for it. It was announced today that he had to pay a $100,000 fine and attend sensitivity training. Sullivan isn't trying to bury his mistake, though, and according to one locker room veteran, has owned up to his wrong doings and is looking to make things right.

The heart of the matter

Titus O'Neil took to Twitter today to laud Sullivan for his recent actions. Sullivan apologized for everything he'd said to the entire WWE locker room, and O'Neil made it public to the WWE Universe that he was trying to be a better man.

.@LarsSWWE I Applaud you for seeking out myself&Others on the @WWE Roster to not only Sincerely Apologize, But also seek Guidance as to how to move forward in being a Better Human Being than you were 9years ago. Nobody is Perfect Including Thank you @VinceMcMahon 4Taking action!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 15, 2019

O'Neil finished his statement by calling out the chairman, Vince McMahon, and personally thanking him for getting involved in the situation.

What's next?

Sullivan is in the middle of a push on the main roster at the moment, and recently took credit for Jeff Hardy's injury. Now, he's brawling with R-Truth and Matt Hardy in his first official feud on the roster. Hopefully, after a few months, Sullivan will have grown as a person, and we can all move on from this incident knowing that a lesson was learned and a man is now better for it. After all, that's what Titus O'Neil expects to see.