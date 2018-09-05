WWE News: Titus O'Neil comments on making a positive change from Nike boycott

Titus has offered a solution to those offended by Nike's choice.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar Titus O'Neil has said that those offended by Nike's choice to partner with NFL star Colin Kaepernick should give their merchandise to those in need.

In case you didn't know

Titus O'Neil debuted on WWE TV as a member of the second season of NXT, when it was still in its reality-show format.

On the main roster, Titus is a former Tag Team Champion, capturing the title with Darren Young in 2015.

Most recently, O'Neil has teamed with Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke, as a founding member of Titus Worldwide.

In 2016, NFL player Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the U.S. National Anthem, in contrast with the long-standing tradition of standing.

Kaepernick has explained that his protest is due to police brutality and violence against African-Americans by police in the United States.

However, many have seen his protest as against the United States and its military.

This month, Kaepernick was chosen as the face of the Nike company's latest campaign, which has led to a 'Boycott Nike' movement, and videos of people burning their Nike products and cutting the logo off.

However, many have defended the choice, with Tennis star Serena Williams saying she was "extremely proud" to be a part of the brand following the Kaepernick decision.

The heart of the matter

In a Tweet, the former Florida Gator asked those who were boycotting the brand to meet him at an event in Tampa, and give him the items they want to destroy.

O'Neil said how with partnerships, he would be able to distribute items such as shirts, pants and socks to those who need them most.

Dear #BoycottNike folks,

Instead of Burning/Trashing send whatever @Nike Gear you no longer want to me at this address



2101 n Florida Ave

Tampa Fl 33602



and I will partner with @MetroMinistries @HCSOSheriff @TampaPD and other agencies to distribute them 2those in need.

Thx✅ pic.twitter.com/X3Xjp1mTVf — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 4, 2018

What's next?

Titus will continue to appear on Monday Night RAW, which airs live each Monday night on the USA Network.

