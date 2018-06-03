Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Titus O'Neil makes a bold claim

Could O'Neil's aspirations come true in coming weeks?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 03 Jun 2018, 11:11 IST
703

O'Neil has some huge career goal in WWE
What's the story?

Right now, Titus O'Neil is just a little lost in the shuffle as a member of Titus Worldwide. At the same time, he has the highest of aspirations as a WWE superstar.

O'Neil was interviewed by Natalya for The Calgary Sun. He revealed that he believed that he had everything it takes to become a champion in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Titus O'Neil forayed into professional wrestling after a career in football. He first tasted gold as a member of the Prime Time Players when O'Neil and Young defeated The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championships. They would later drop the same titles to The New Day, yet again.

Since then, O'Neil has appeared as the leader of the faction 'Titus Worldwide' also featuring Apollo, Dana Brooke and for a brief period, Tozawa. The group has been a lower mid-card attraction, never quite rising to their potential.

The heart of the matter

O'Neil outlined his objectives in WWE during the course of the interview:

I’ve always had goals to be as successful as possible in multiple areas of my life. I feel I have everything it takes to be a champion in WWE. I also have goals of continuing success outside of the ring with my charitable efforts through my Family Foundation as well as hopefully venturing into movies and television.

He also said that his drive comes from his innate competitive spirit. Also, he spoke about how essential hard work is to become a WWE superstar.

What's next?

Last we saw O'Neil, he was involved in a Tag Team food fight with the B Team on RAW. One wonders if there's a tag team title shot for him in the future. Maybe a singles run for him, following his botch at the Greatest Royal Rumble that went viral.

Do you think Titus O'Neil has the tools to become a Champion someday?

Send us news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Titus O'Neil
