WWE News: Titus O'Neil to start tuition-free school

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
229   //    12 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST

The char
The charitable Titus O'Neil continues to help children get an education

What's the story?

The leader within Titus O'Neil has been involved in quite a physical battle with the Authors of Pain recently. However, he's been a part of an even bigger battle outside of the WWE; providing a good education to children in Hillsborough County, Florida.

In case you didn't know...

Titus has always been heavily involved in various charitable organisations. He's helped over 200 students throughout the Tampa Bay area get into college, donated money and toys to multiple charities, and has worked with United Way's Walking School Bus program, making sure that children in at-risk neighbourhoods are able to get a well-balanced breakfast at school and are on time for a great education.

Titus has used his platform as a WWE Superstar to help the less fortunate and is often considered a great ambassador for the company, alongside countless charities and movements. However, his focus usually stays within his hometown and area surrounding it, including his latest attempt to bring a good education to those in Florida.

The heart of the matter

On Instagram, Titus O'Neil announced that he's working with Hillsborough County, Florida to bring a new public school to the area - similar to the plans of NBA star LeBron James. O'Neil stated that this school will provide free tuition, transportation, food, uniforms and more.

O'Neil said in his statement that, "When you take the limits off the possible it opens a highway to the possibilities!"

What's next?

Titus O'Neil is considered by his supporters and peers alike to be one of the most down-to-earth and giving people within the wrestling business. He's utilised his position as a celebrity to bring positive change to his home area and will continue to do so while he has the ability.

This is a great mission and naturally, the WWE will be proud to have someone like him that is so involved with their local community.

Meanwhile inside the WWE, O'Neil will continue alongside Titus Worldwide members Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke, to teach the Authors of Pain to be humble and respect everyone in the business.

Titus O'Neil
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Contact Us Advertise with Us