WWE News: Impact Wrestling star pays tribute to Two WWE legends, wants matches with both

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 912 // 29 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Killer Kross

What's the story?

TNA Superstar Killer Kross recently took to Instagram and stated that he would have loved to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Kross also posted a photo of The Undertaker and responded positively to a fan who asked him about wanting to have a dream match with The Deadman.

In case you didn't know...

Angle and The Undertaker are two of the most decorated athletes in the history of professional wrestling. Angle is a legit Olympic winner, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, while The Undertaker is quite possibly the best pure striker in all of WWE.

The duo have had a bunch of incredible matches in the past and went on to win a string of championships. Over the course of the past several years, many athletes have wished to wrestle these two absolute legends, but very few can claim that they got the chance to share the ring with both Angle and The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

Killer Kross has been an Impact Wrestling mainstay since the past one year and is one of the biggest Superstars on the promotion at the moment. He recently chimed in on the comment section of Angle's tribute post to The Undertaker, and recalled watching Angle vs Undertaker at No Way Out 2006 at a friend's home. Responding to a fan's comment, Kross said that Angle is an inspiration to him and he would have loved to wrestle him.

Kross chimes in

Kross also posted a tribute of his own to The Phenom, and responded with a "yes" to another fan's comment on the post when asked about wanting to wrestle The Undertaker in a dream match.

Advertisement

Kross wants The Undertaker

What's next?

At this point, it's safe to say that Killer Kross will never get a chance to wrestle either of these legends, but these two matches would have been something many fans would have loved to watch.

Would you have liked to see Kross vs Angle or The Undertaker, in their primes?