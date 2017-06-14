WWE News: Tom Phillips replaced on 205 Live

Replacing him is WWE Main Event commentator Vic Joseph.

Vic Joseph will now be taking care of play by play duties on 205 Live

What’s the story?

WWE commentator Tom Phillips has been replaced on 205 Live. The SmackDown LIVE commentator who was also taking care of commentary for NXT and 205 Live has been relieved of his play-by-play duties on 205 Live and replaced by WWE Main Event commentator Vic Joseph as of tonight.

In case you didn’t know...

Vic Joseph is the former commentator of independent promotion House of Hardcore and has also been a host of the Cleveland Browns Network.

Joseph, whose real name is Vic Travagliante, had been signed by the WWE in January 2017 and had been commentating on WWE Main Event recently. Joseph also serves as the announcer/host for NXT.

Tom Phillips, on the other hand, is the current lead play-by-play announcer for the SmackDown LIVE brand.

The heart of the matter

Tom Phillips has been officially replaced as of tonight on 205 Live. Replacing him is WWE main event commentator Vic Joseph, who was introduced by Corey Graves on the show.

It is being said that Tom Phillips was replaced because he already has a lot on his plate with his SmackDown LIVE duties and it thus makes sense for him to be limited to just two brands.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who are better at commentary than the commentators

Vic Joseph has been a commentator for Main Event for a few weeks now, having made his commentary debut on the brand last month. He will effectively be taking over Phillips’ play-by-play duties for the Cruiserweight show and will be serving in a two-man commentary team alongside Corey Graves on 205 Live from now on.

What’s next?

Vic Joseph will now be handling play-by-play duties on the 205 Live brand alongside Corey Graves.

Author’s take

It is always good to see talented commentators on the WWE announce teams. The WWE has an overflowing abundance of colour commentators, with even Superstars taking up the role every now and then. However, good play by play announcers are hard to come by and ever since Mauro Ranallo’s departure, WWE had been lacking in that department.

With Joseph’s addition to 205 Live, the WWE Universe will certainly get a whole new perspective on the show, which can only be good for the brand moving forward. Here’s wishing Joseph all the best in his new role.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com